Doctor Who spoilers: John Barrowman dishes on Captain Jack changes







The Doctor Who special “Revolution of the Daleks” is going to be taking place on New Year’s Day — and there are many reasons for excitement! Getting the show back for the first time in almost a year is one of them, but the same here goes for the long-awaited return of John Barrowman as Captain Jack. He brings so much enthusiasm to every scene that he’s in, and we also still have so much nostalgia for this character as a whole.

Want to get more news on Doctor Who in video form? Then be sure to check out the latest at the bottom of this article! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube and then also view our show playlist.

So is anything different about this version of Captain Jack from the one that we saw in the past? This is something that Barrowman himself as a part of a new Best Magazine interview:

“Well… he’s a little older! It’s an interesting dynamic. When he’s with the Doctor, he’s the gunslinger in town – he’s the ‘muscle’.

“But here, he comes back with more responsibility on his shoulders, with more experience behind him.

“And it’s interesting, he kind of becomes like an agony aunt to the character of Yaz. They have a very sweet conversation – in it, they’re basically recognising the flaws, the good and the bad in the Doctor. And Jack knows, he’s been here before, with other Doctors.”

Obviously, that experience with past Doctors is going to come quite handy within this present set of circumstances. Just think in terms of what we’re looking at here — a situation where the Doctor is in danger after her capture at the end of this past season. The Companions will need some help, and it remains to be seen if Captain Jack’s presence will end up being enough.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Doctor Who right now!

What do you want to see from Captain Jack on the upcoming Doctor Who special?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some other news on the show. (Photo: BBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







