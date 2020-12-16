Chicago PD season 8 episode 3 photo: Prepare for what lies ahead







We know that Chicago PD season 8 episode 3 is poised to arrive on NBC when we get around to Wednesday, January 6, but there are mysteries that remain. NBC has yet to reveal much in the way of details for what lies ahead over the past couple of weeks, whether that be a synopsis or additional video footage.

Today, the network did showcase at least some new photos for the episode, including the one we have of Halstead and Ruzek above. What are the two going to be taking on within this episode? That much is still a mystery, but the two are clearly getting briefed on something — or are discussing some of the particulars of the case.

Moving into this episode, we know that at the forefront of the story is going to be more pertaining to police reform — that has been established as the long-term arc through most of the season, and we don’t see any evidence of that changing. Atwater has clearly gone through a lot as of late, and his saga may have exposed some of the deeper problems further to the other members of Intelligence.

To go along with some of these serious issues, we’re sure that Chicago PD will continue to stress some relationship-based storylines, as well. We’re still holding out hope that Ruzek and Burgess can find a way to get there despite all of the tragedy that they’ve gone through. For Halstead, we think that we’re inching closer to something happening with him and Upton, though we can’t exactly say with 100% confirmation that it’s going to be happening in the immediate future. Some things we’re just going to have to take a wait-and-see approach on.

Within the next week, we’re expecting at least a few more Chicago PD details — let’s cross our fingers and hope for that!

