Power Book II: Ghost episode 8 spoilers: Chaos at homecoming







Power Book II: Ghost episode 8 is now a mere matter of days away, and we have a better sense than ever now for what lies ahead.

So what can you expect? We knew already that Tariq’s business is booming, but a school tradition at Stansfield may be taking it to the next level — homecoming. There are more people around campus than ever, so what does that mean? More money. That means he may be reliant more on Monet for product, and to make matters worse, he may be short on allies. Brayden’s going to have more distractions now than ever, and that is even with Riley potentially out of the picture.

Want more discussion on Power Book II: Ghost now in video form? Then check out the latest we’ve got at the bottom of this article! Once you watch, subscribe to Matt and Jess on YouTube and view our playlist. We’ll have some other Power updates coming before long…

For a few more details here, be sure to check out the full Power Book II: Ghost episode 8 synopsis right now:

Tariq can’t help but feel left out, as parents flood the campus for Homecoming at Stansfield. But with the pressure to move an unanticipated amount of product, he sees this as a business opportunity. But [with] Brayden tied up with his family, Tariq must extend reach out to old, and questionable, allies to capitalize on the influx of customers on campus. While Jabari’s jealousy over Carrie leads him down a potentially page-turning path for his book. Zeke does his best to keep family and school separate, as worlds collide at the big game.

Jabari’s jealousy feels like a story that will play out until the end of the season, and there could be a very particular method to his potential demise: What if Tariq finds out that he’s ripping off huge parts of his life, or even at times his own words? We’ve been waiting for these worlds to collide, and they could be doing so soon.

Related News – Be sure to get some more insight on Power Book II: Ghost right now!

What do you most want to see on Power Book II: Ghost episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, come back around for some other news on the series. (Photo: Starz.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







