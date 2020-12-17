





Entering The Masked Singer season 4 finale, we don’t think there was any real mystery as the identity of the final three. They were all very talented, but the clues were certainly pointing in specific directions.

Take, for example, who we are talking about here in the Crocodile — otherwise known as Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter. This is one that has been clear for a while now in between his voice and the wide array of clues. The Crocodile is a consummate entertainer with a lot of stage experience, and Carter’s past reality TV history made this one even more obvious.

We do still give Nick credit for coming on this show — it can feel weird when you are a success artist to start performing other people’s songs constantly, but he really embraced this. He probably also gained some new fans in the process. While there are some people out there who take the competition aspect of The Masked Singer rather seriously, this is in the end a show about fun. Good on Nick for embracing that and making some daring choices with some of his songs.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on The Masked Singer, including discussions on all of the different unmaskings

What do you think about Nick Carter being the Crocodile on The Masked Singer season 4 finale?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to keep coming back in the event you want some other news. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







