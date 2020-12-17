





Entering The Masked Singer season 4 finale, we don’t think there was any real mystery as the identity of the final three. They were all very talented, but a lot of the clues were pretty obvious … with at least one exception.

Out of the final contestants, it does feel like it took the longest for viewers to catch on to the Mushroom being singer Aloe Blacc — and we do get that. Just think about all of the clues the show gave, and how they really tried to throw everyone off with all of the Hamilton references. Blacc’s connection to the hit musical is clear, but it’s not as easy to detect right away. There were some other subtle clues, but what may have also helped Blacc is that while his voice is immediately recognizable, it may not always be connected right to his name. There’s probably a lot of “I know that voice, but from where?” going on out there.

We love that Aloe did this — his voice is incredibly and consistently underrated. We think he’s probably best known for “Wake Me Up,” but he’s done so much other good stuff including other collaborations (check out “The Verge” with Owl City). This show was a chance for him to expand his audience in a new and exciting way.

Aloe finished in second place — and yea, we do totally think that he was talented enough to be declared the winner over the Sun. We’re not mad with the end result here, though, given that we are talking about two incredibly-talented people who are each capable of having big hits and impressing the audience.

