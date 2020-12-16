The Masked Singer season 5 premiere date hopes over on Fox







Following tonight’s finale, are you curious to learn The Masked Singer season 5 premiere date on Fox … or at least what it could be?

Let’s kick things off here with the inevitable, and that is the simple fact that there will be another batch of episodes for this show. We don’t think that this is some enormous, jaw-dropping reveal for anyone out there. The Masked Singer has been a ratings sensation from the very start of its run on Fox, and this easily feels like the sort of show that is going to last a good ten seasons at least. The biggest selling points here are the costumes and the stars — so long as the producers continue to have those, they should be just fine.

Are there other twists that should be introduced along the way? Probably. For starters, some of the clues need to be much harder, and we also need there to be more ways to further interactivity with viewers at home. The decision on who goes home is always going to be a subject of great debate, given that there are eliminations that often leave people rolling their eyes or wondering what is going on.

Let’s get back into the subject of a premiere date — based on when season 3 premiered, we have to imagine that new episodes will be coming in February. We don’t know if Fox will want to wait any longer than that, even with The Masked Dancer coming on in the short-term future. We just don’t foresee the producers waiting some extraordinarily-long time bringing the show back, since its ratings are so good and it can serve as an anchor to so many other things that Fox wants to promote.

Hopefully, we’ll have some other insight on the future of The Masked Singer before too long. Stay tuned…

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Masked Singer

What do you want to see when it comes to The Masked Singer season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around in order to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







