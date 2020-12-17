Is Neil Brown Jr. leaving SEAL Team; is Ray dead? (season 4 winter finale)







As we dive into the SEAL Team season 4 winter finale tonight, there’s really just one question to ask: Is Neal Brown Jr. leaving the show?

Entering the episode tonight, we know that the character of Ray Perry was not exactly in a good spot. There was an explosion overseas, and in the immediate aftermath of it there was no evidence of the character’s whereabouts. This was enough to leave much of the crew stateside concerned and desperate for answers; it’s also leading Jason to go over and tell the truth to his wife about what is going on.

This episode is going to be seeing if Ray, a newly-minter Warrant Officer, finds a way to get to the other side. Maybe it serves as a fantastic opportunity along the way to get much of Bravo Team back together. They are a family, and it’s clear that they will do what they can to look after each other. Losing Ray would be devastating — he’s a brother to Jason and others. Also, we only recently lost Mandy on the show! We don’t need to add another person to that list now.

We’re hopeful that over the course of this episode, we’ll have answers — and we’ll share most of them with you the moment that we’ve got them within this piece. Be sure to refresh this page as the episode goes along. Let’s all just cross our fingers and collectively hope for the best here.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on SEAL Team, including some speculation on the series’ return

Entering this episode of SEAL Team, did you think that Neil Brown Jr. and Ray Perry would stick around?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to keep coming back to score some further updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







