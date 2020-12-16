The Amazing Race season 33 premiere date hopes; what we know







Following tonight’s season 32 finale, you should know there is a good chance at The Amazing Race season 33 happening. With that being said, though, there’s a chance you will be waiting a good while in order to see it.

So what do we know about the show right now? It’s in a complicated place due to what’s happening in the real world. For those who did not know, The Amazing Race 33 actually kicked off production earlier this year; however, it was forced to stop at the early stage of the pandemic. It was not deemed safe for everyone to continue racing all over the world and that makes sense.

It is the continued concern for the virus that makes returning to production such an issue. This is not like most other shows, where you have a specific location where you can isolate a lot of the cast and crew from the rest of the world. The world is the show here, and the only way you can for sure return to production is once everyone is successfully vaccinated and the production is deemed safe. We don’t know how you do anything before that.

Is there a chance that filming could resume next season? We wouldn’t rule it out, but we’d also state that it is far from guaranteed. The Amazing Race isn’t going to cut to the front of the line for vaccines, so they will need to be readily available for the entire cast and the entirety of the crew. As for whether or not the original season 33 cast will return to finish what they started, that’s another question altogether. We’d like to assume that they will, but it’s crazy to imagine that they would probably be more than a year removed from when they started the race. We have no idea what that would look like.

Ultimately, we’re just going to have to take a wait-and-see approach on all of this; our worst-case fear is that CBS decides it’s not worth the trouble and cancels the season outright. For us, we do still want to see it happen.

Do you want The Amazing Race season 33 to still happen?

