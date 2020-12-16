Jersey Shore Family Vacation sneak peek: Deena learns about Angelina







Thursday night’s new episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation is right around the corner, and there is one thing we know for sure is coming: Drama. Lots and lots of drama.

What is the vast majority of it geared around right now? Think along the lines of Angelina’s arrival to the show’s Las Vegas bubble. This is something that Deena didn’t think she was going to have to deal with, but the sneak peek below (via TooFab) suggests that it is very much on the way. We can’t say that we’re altogether shocked by this, largely because it felt inevitable in so many ways: A good percentage of this show is geared around drama. Because of this, it really just felt like a matter of time that these two would face off.

Of course, the beef between Angelina and Deena traces all the way back to the end of this past season, where the wedding toast basically turned into a tsunami. It was difficult in order to learn how it was going to end, but it does feel like we’ve got our answer at this point: Badly. It ended in a total mess that we’re still trying to see get cleaned up here.

Deena feels like this is the worst-case scenario for her and in a lot of ways it is, given that she’s caught in the middle of everything. She’s close still to JWoww and Snooki, and these two aren’t there to speak for themselves. She almost has to be a representative for the two of them, plus also trying to figure out her own way to handle this. Deena just wanted a relaxing break with her friends … and this is what she got instead.

