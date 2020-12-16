This Is Us season 5 episode 5 photo: First look on Marc’s return







At this point, one thing is clear entering This Is Us season 5 episode 5 — we’re diving into an unknown part of Kate’s past. Unfortunately, it also involves Marc, who we can all agree is one of the most awful people in the entirety of the show. He is abusive, manipulative, and takes advantage of Kate at every turn. It also turns out that he was the father of her unborn baby.

Kate being pregnant is the past is a part of her history that virtually no one knows about. It came at a time in which her mother was still mourning Jack’s death, and everyone in her family had a lot of stuff going on. This may be why Kate goes to Marc after learning the truth about her pregnancy over anyone else.

You can see a first look of the character below via TVLine, though it doesn’t give you a clear sense as to precisely what is going to be coming up next. What we know is that in the past, Kate will waste little time going to Marc, and from there you will see the two have a conversation as to what the future is going to be.

In general, though, one of the things we’re mot expecting to see from this is an understanding as to why the adoption story for Kate in the present is impacting her in the way that it is. Everything within the world of This Is Us is connected, and you’re going to get to see another example of this now.

