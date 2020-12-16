Manifest season 3 spoilers: Check out some new recurring characters







We know that we are waiting for a little while still to see Manifest season 3, but why not share some casting intel now? It at least gives us something more to be exciting about for the time being.

According to a new report from Deadline, Mahira Kakkar and Ali Lopez-Sohaili are both going to be recurring on the Josh Dallas drama moving forward — here is some of what you should know about these roles in advance.

Kakkar – The actress, known for her part on A Suitable Boy, is going to be appearing here as Dr. Aria Gupta. The character is described as “a researcher working on a top secret study of the inexplicable phenomena surrounding Flight 828. Her path crosses with Ben Stone, whom she views as a valuable source of biological information.” In other words, she’s a character who could inch the show closer to answers … though there is no guarantee that answers will come on the other side. We know that in the world of Manifest, such things are complicated. Just remember that we’re still trying to make sense of the big cliffhanger at the end of this past season.

Lopez-Sohaili – Meanwhile, the Law & Order: SVU alum will be Eagan Tehrani, described as “a Flight 828 passenger who has stayed off the grid since returning. His photographic memory proves to be a major asset when he and Ben Stone receive pieces of the same calling, but he’ll also prove to be a formidable adversary for Ben.” This is one of the fun things about Manifest — there is always a chance for some more passengers to enter the world of the show. Some of them will prove friendly … but far from all of them.

