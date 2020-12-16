The Blacklist season 8, Chicago Fire, more part of NBC 2021 sizzle reel







We know that this month isn’t exactly one stuffed full of programming. The Voice has been here sure, but many other shows like This Is Us, The Blacklist, and all of One Chicago have all been off the air. Meanwhile, there are other shows like Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist that have yet to even premiere.

Want to set the stage for a lot of these shows coming up? Well, there is a new way to do that below! You can see in here some highlights from a lot of the network’s upcoming shows — there isn’t necessarily anything super-spoilery in here, but it still should get you reasonably excited.

One of the hardest things about The Blacklist and One Chicago being off the air in general right now is that they barely aired any episodes at all before going off the air again. A lot of this is a symptom of the shows starting production late due to the pandemic — this allows them to play a little bit of catch-up, and it’s something that is important to air a lot of consecutive episodes in the new year.

There are, of course, some new shows that NBC is also premiering in the new year — they are especially high on Mr. Mayor, which comes from the 30 Rock team of Tina Fey and Robert Carlock. With The Good Place over and with Superstore ending, they need another comedy hit.

Of course, we wish there was more of shows like New Amsterdam in here, but we suppose there will be more time for that a little bit later on down the road. With this current health crisis, we’re getting a sense that NBC is scaling out their programming a little bit more than ever before.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist right now

What NBC shows are exciting you the most in the new year?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some other news on all things TV. (Photo: NBC, video via SpoilerTV.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







