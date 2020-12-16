The Voice season 19 finale results: Who won, Carter Rubin or Jim Ranger?







Who won The Voice season 19? John Holiday, Carter Rubin, Ian Flanigan, DeSz, and Jim Ranger all entered tonight with hopes. Not all of them necessarily had a serious chance in our mind, but they performed their hearts out and were deserving of making it to this moment.

Through this article, we’ll update you on some of the results as the night goes on! We’ll start with a reminder that entering the episode, we suspected that we were going to be seeing Carter take home the season 19 title. It’s just the thing that fundamentally made the most sense. He’s gotten the majority of the pre-finale internet buzz, and he’s got a generational fan base that includes people from all ages and backgrounds.

Does this mean that his victory is a slam-dunk? Hardly. We’re always aware about Blake Shelton and the power that he has on his audience — Jim is certainly a contender, and we probably shouldn’t rule out Ian, either.

Of course, in true The Voice fashion, the show took a good near-two hours to get us anywhere close to the actual results. This is something that the producers have a tendency to take their time giving you answers on every single year — hey, it keeps you watching the whole show.

The results – The top two were Carter and Jim, not as though this should be a surprise. We did think that DeSz deserved at least third place, but this is how the show rolls sometimes — country music almost always goes far.

The winner in the end is … Carter Rubin. He did it! He is one of those winners who was largely the favorite throughout, and there were reasons aplenty why America would vote for him. It’s hard to argue against the choice.

