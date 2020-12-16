The Bachelorette finale spoilers: What to expect for Tayshia, final three







The Bachelorette finale is going to be coming up on ABC next week, so what can you expect to see in advance?

Obviously, we’re at the point in the season now where everything starts to be a little more serious — it’s inevitable that it would. The relationships are getting more intense and feelings are there! Ultimately, just one person is going to make it to that final rose and there’s a lot still to go through. Just think in terms of overnight dates, time with Tayshia’s family, and then also the final decision.

What also makes it so challenging right now is that all of the guys left are so likable. There’s nothing that feels off about Ivan, Brendan, or Zac as people. All of them seem kind, genuine, and interested in whatever the future holds. They may not turn out to be right for her, but it does feel as though they’re going to be right for someone out there.

The preview that we saw after the show tonight didn’t give us too much more than what we saw tonight — other more tears. There will be that. A LOT of that. This is the time of the season where everything gets tough.

