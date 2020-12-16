The Expanse season 5 episodes 1-3 drops early on Amazon







For everyone out there wanting to check out The Expanse season 5 a little bit early, you now have an opportunity to do just that!

In a post on Twitter (see below), the show’s official account has revealed that the first three episodes of the new season have dropped early on Amazon Prime. If you are surprised, we’d tell you that you really shouldn’t be. This is the sort of thing that the streaming service has developed a habit of doing as of late with some of their shows. In dropping the shows the night before, they save people the trouble of having to stay up until midnight. Also, it allows them to build up some buzz a little bit early. (You can watch the episodes over here.)

The fifth season of the series is going to pick up where the fourth one left off, and feature a lot of the Roci crew exploring new avenues in their lives — but also diving back more into their past. For example, Naomi is going to go in search for her son, while Amos is returning to Earth to resolve a part of his past long left behind. This is still a sprawling space epic, but what makes it so special is how it combines that with such a unique, personal touch. You care about the world, but you also care about its characters. It’s that combination that has allowed it to be a hit for so many years.

The Queen of Earth is delivering one of the best news of 2020. Season 5 of The Expanse is now streaming on @PrimeVideo: https://t.co/uwHqDaOBDc pic.twitter.com/xSNOtaDMqR — The Expanse (@ExpanseOnPrime) December 16, 2020

