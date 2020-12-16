The Masked Singer season 5: Show EP on introducing new twists







The Masked Singer season 5 is going to be premiering on Fox at some point in 2021; so how will the show mix things up?

Here is the thing with a series like this — it can’t just rest on its laurels. We know that this show is an enormous hit, but you want to be to keep things fresh. You want big names, but also different twists with the competition itself and how it works.

Luckily, it does seem as though some of these new wrinkles are being planned out in advance. Speaking in a new interview right now with Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what executive producer Craig Plestis had to say on the subject:

As presently planned the Golden Ear will return, and we’re very excited by that. Also, there’s going to be some new elements added in to season 5 that I can’t tell you yet. I want to tell you one, because it’s so exciting, but I can’t yet because we’re just defining it a little bit more. For casting, just so you know, there’s going to be a couple unbelievable surprises that we’ve never done before. Unbelievable. [In season 4], we had some incredible singers. The profiles of these singers were better than any season before and that bar is high, and we’re trying to surpass that bar for season 5 as well.

We think that there is something special about the format of The Masked Singer in that each season is almost a restart — it’s similar to Dancing with the Stars in that way. The biggest challenge is just trying to keep these celebrities unmasked for as long as possible. Once viewers at home start to figure out who everyone really is, the show starts to get a little bit less exciting.

What do you think Fox should bring to the table for The Masked Singer season 5?

