This Is Is season 5 episode 5: When can we expect more details?







If you are eagerly awaiting This Is Us season 5 episode 5 to arrive on NBC, rest assured that you are not alone. There is a lot of excitement for the next part of the show, and current expectations are that it will return on Tuesday, January 5.

So when can we start to get more details, whether it be a synopsis or a brand-new promo? We do think it will be coming your way before too long — as early as next week, even, in the case of a synopsis. There’s no guarantee on it, but typically NBC puts out details for their episodes a couple of weeks in advance. There’s no reason to think that they would do something different here.

As for just what we can expect over the course of this upcoming episode, a lot of it could be geared towards Kate and what we learned about her past on this past episode. Marc has a role to play on the show still, even though we’re not exactly a big fan of that character. (Who is?) We know that the adoption story from the present is opening up a lot of old parts of her past, and we may see her open up more about this. There are plans to deliver a big story about Randall’s biological mother Laurel, but signs point to this being a story that takes place more in episode 6. Like we said, though, answers should be revealed before too long.

