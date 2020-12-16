Call the Midwife 2020 Christmas Special video: Cast on the story ahead!







Are you ready for the latest Call the Midwife Christmas Special to arrive? We hope so, given that it is right around the corner. This is an installment that is going to bring forward a lot of holiday spirit, but in the same at-times bittersweet way you would expect. There will be joy, but at the same time reminders that the holiday season can be rather lonely for a lot of people out there.

Do you want to hear a few more teases now for what lies ahead on this special? Then all you have to do is look below! Here, several cast members including Stephen McGann, Laura Main, and others share some thoughts about what you can expect over the course of this hour. It does sound like there will be a considerable amount of joy throughout, as the setting is going to be almost entirely Poplar and the circus is coming to town! There will be a lot of fun for certain characters that goes along with that.

After watching the video, we do really think that one of the primary goals of this special is to provide an escape. While Call the Midwife will not be fundamentally changing the show that it is just for the sake of making people happy, there’s a real recognition behind the scenes that this has been a hard year for so many people. There’s something quite comforting about being away from your world for a short period of time and seeing some familiar faces. It may not be revolutionary, but it doesn’t have to be.

Remember now that the Call the Midwife Christmas Special is going to air on December 25 both in the United States as well as the UK.

