Lucifer season 5 episode 9: Another new character tease!







We’re in the middle of December and still, there is no confirmed release date for Lucifer season 5 episode 9. That very much stinks, but we’ll gladly take just about every tease we can along the way! That includes the new post below from the show’s Twitter account, which has a thing or two to do with denial.

Curious to get some more Lucifer video discussion right now? Then be sure to watch our take on the midseason finale below! Once you’re done with that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and then also view our playlist.

So let’s break down this quote for a moment: “y’all keep asking when 5B’s coming out and we still can’t say, sry, but what we do know is that ****** is about to learn a thing or two about denial.”

What in the world does this mean? We’re talking about a word with six letters in it, which does exclude a number of big characters on the show. It can’t be Lucifer or Ella (pictured above), and neither can it be Maze, Ella, or Amenadiel. It’s also not referring to a newcomer like Michael or God, who turned up at the end of the midseason finale.

From our vantage point, Decker is a possibility provided that the official account wanted to use Chloe’s last name to throw us off. Meanwhile, you could look towards Daniel — Lucifer does love to call Dan by his full name. Trixie, we suppose, is a possibility, but why would a child need to learn about denial? That just doesn’t track.

No matter who the account is talking about, we’re curious to learn who this is … and the same goes for how they learn it. That is just as interesting from our personal vantage point as the “who” of it all.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Lucifer right now, including some season 6 casting news

What do you think is being set up here for Lucifer season 5 episode 9 and beyond?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments, and then also stick around to get some other insight on the series. (Photo: Netflix.)

y’all keep asking when 5B’s coming out and we still can't say, sry, but what we do know is that ****** is about to learn a thing or two about denial — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) December 15, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







