





Is FBI new tonight over on CBS? We will do our best to answer that question within this article. Beyond just that, we’re also looking to the future!

Let us kick things off here by sharing a dose of bad news: There is no new episode coming on the network tonight. We wish that there was, but we’re in the midst of what is looking like a hiatus that will last for a few weeks.

Originally, there was some evidence suggesting that FBI could return as early as January 5 to the schedule, but new information coming out this week renders that impossible. Yet, there is still a chance that it could come back on January 12, though we may not know for sure until we get around to next week. There is still a lot of this season to come, so CBS is going to want to get to that at some point in the relatively near future.

Because we are still a good ways out, there are no firm details of what lies ahead — other than just the fact that CBS is going to keep mixing together everything that we like about this show. There will continue to be intense cases, anchored by great performances from Missy Peregrym and the remainder of the cast. Meanwhile, there will be little chances along the way to learn more about Maggie and OA. A nice rhythm has been figured out for the show over the past year and a half especially, and that is not something we want to see FBI deviate from. This is a model of consistency that viewers appreciate a lot, especially in times like these.

Oh, and hopefully early on next year we’ll hear some advance news on FBI season 4. We definitely don’t think the show is going anywhere in the near future.

What do you want to see on FBI season 3 episode 4 and beyond?

