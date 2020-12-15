9-1-1 season 4 teaser: Meet Buck and Maddie’s parents







9-1-1 season 4 is one of many programs debuting on Fox in the new year, and if you’ve seen past seasons, you may already know what’s coming. This show has long done a good job of mixing together daring rescues with personal, topical stories; the story works because you care about all of the people involved. That’s not a particularly-easy thing to pull off.

If you look below, you can get at least a small sense of what lies ahead for the firefighters, paramedics, operators, and police officers — and a dam breaking seems to be the main event. You’ve probably seen some teases of that already, but this preview shows off a couple of personal stories as well. Take, for example, a chance to meet Buck and Maddie’s parents — season 4 allows you a chance to learn more about their past. In doing this, you are inevitably going to get a further look into their future, as well.

Meanwhile, this promo also shows off Maddie being extremely nervous over what lies ahead, mostly because of her pregnancy and what having a family with Chimney means. There’s a lot of this pregnancy that we inevitably missed, and that means the show is going to have to work even harder to make up for lost time.

Fox will be relying on 9-1-1 in a pretty big way when it premieres, largely because it is one of the network’s ratings cornerstones. Will viewers come back after such a long layoff? It’s a huge question, with another being whether or not this show will form a dynamic lineup with the 9-1-1: Lone Star spin-off after the fact. We remain optimistic, but you never know for sure until the shows actually end up premiering.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to 9-1-1 right now

What do you most want to see on 9-1-1 season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to come back around for some other news. (Photo: Fox.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







