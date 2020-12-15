Animal Kingdom season 5: Some cast members start to wrap filming!







We’re still waiting for an Animal Kingdom season 5 premiere, but we have more insight now that news could be coming soon. After all, some actors are starting to wrap up filming!

In a new post on Instagram, Shawn Hatosy (who plays Pope on the TNT series) made it clear that he has wrapped up his work for the year. Because this appears to be the final week of filming, don’t take this to mean that Pope dies or something crazy like that — he may just not have had any work scheduled for the final scenes. (We need as much Pope as possible, honestly — he’s one of the most erratic characters on the show, and that is precisely why he is one of the best.)

With everyone wrapping up filming, the early part of 2021 could be spent by the post-production crew wrapping up episodes and preparing for them to air. Our personal hope is that the new season will premiere in the spring, but it almost wouldn’t be too much of a shock if TNT opted to save the show until May. Typically Animal Kingdom tends to premiere right after Memorial Day Weekend — that timeslot works really well for them, so there is no guarantee that they would want to change now.

Since we are on the subject of the future, wouldn’t it be nice if there was a season 6 renewal before season 5 premieres? Just throwing that out there since there’s certainly a lot more story to tell in this world based on what we saw in season 4.

