Magnum PI season 3 episode 3 sneak peek: Taking on the hostage crisis







Magnum PI season 3 episode 3 is set to arrive on CBS this Friday! This is the final episode of the calendar year, and it makes some sense that the show is going to be going out with a bang.

If you haven’t seen some of the other previews that are out there for this episode, at the center of it is a hostage crisis taking place within a government building. Magnum, Higgins, and TC were working to ensure that Higgins could stay in the country long-term and orchestrating one of their signature schemes. What they didn’t anticipate was a lot of bad people with guns coming in and causing a lot of chaos.

The sneak peek below takes place after the armed gunmen show up, and Magnum is doing his best to give Katsumoto a little bit of information about what he’s seeing. It should surprise anyone that he’s not paying attention to a lot of what he’s being told to watch out for. Meanwhile, it also shouldn’t surprise anyone that these gunmen are hard to identify. Higgins is able to point out that one looks (hilariously) a little bit like Magnum, whereas another one is sporting some sort of beard. We’re not sure any of this is going to be helpful to Gordon, but he’s getting some of the info regardless.

Ultimately, there is one larger question that needs to be answered here and it’s a rather simple one: Why haven’t these gunmen made any demands? It’s one of the stranger parts of this whole situation, and it’s something that Magnum and the rest of the team are going to need to get to the bottom of sooner rather than later. Understanding the motive is always one of the top priorities in negotiating and stopping a crisis like this.

