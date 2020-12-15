The Voice finale preview: Will Carter Rubin or Jim Ranger win?







We’re a matter of hours away from The Voice season 19 finale airing on NBC, and this is the time to pose one big question: Who is going to win? Is there one person who is running far and away from the rest of the pack?

Based on what we saw tonight we’re willing to wager that this is a two-person race at this point.

Carter Rubin – If you look at most online polls and chatter from social-media, you’ll think that Carter is the runaway favorite to take the title. Despite not being old enough to drive, he’s developed a huge following with his booming voice and ability to connect to viewers. He’s also performing music that is relatable to a lot of people out there, regardless of age.

Jim Ranger – Here is where things get a little bit trickier. Jim got to close out the show last night, and we know that Blake Shelton’s country crowd makes us a huge percentage of the show’s audience. His original song definitely has a lot of relatability to it. The only concern that we have is that voters may split the tally between him and fellow Team Blake member Ian Flanigan, who we actually think had the better original song on the night.

None of this is written in offense of Flanigan or fellow finalists DeSz or John Holiday, but it’s hard to really construct a scenario in our head where one of the three wins. We just haven’t seen enough fan support online, and none of the three got the prime positions on last night’s episode that typically go to the potential winner. We could be wrong, but for now we’re banking mostly on either Carter or Jim bringing this home when the dust settles.

