Outlander season 6: What Starz 2021 promo means for the future







For those of you who do not know, Starz recently shared a promo for some of their upcoming 2021 programming … and Outlander season 6 was not included. What does that mean? Are we supposed to rule out the notion that new episodes are coming this year? Within this article, we’re going to do our best to break that down — and explaining what the network’s thinking is at the moment.

The first thing that is obviously worth noting here about season 6 is rather simple: Production has not started on it as of yet. It’s hard to gauge a premiere date when you don’t have a bunch of episodes in the can! Another thing that is worth mentioning: Starz knows how passionate the Outlander following is and the expectation that comes with having a show this big. If they were to hype up the series in this promo as coming back next year, viewers could view that as a guarantee. They don’t want to make a promise that they may not be able to keep. They don’t want to instill any false hope.

Remember — a promo from a network in mid-December is not a binding contract written in blood. This is all fluid and could change. Starz most likely wants season 6 next year, but doesn’t want to hype it until they know for sure. Also, they may be focusing largely in this promo on shows arriving in the first 6-9 months next year, including another series starring Sam Heughan in Men in Kilts.

We feel like, in general, Outlander fans are fine to be patient. Safety is the #1 reason for the season 6 delay and everyone knows that. The thing that is a little bit harder to be patient on is news on a season 7, and we totally get that. It would be great to know before season 6 premieres if there are going to be more — we’ve heard that the cast and crew are interested, but it all comes down to what the network wants. We’re sure there have at least been some discussions, even if they are exploratory in nature. We’ll keep you posted on that.

Hopefully, Outlander can start filming season 6 next month without a hitch, and there is at least a chance the show could be available late in 2021.

