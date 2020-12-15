The Bachelorette spoilers: Tayshia – hometown dates preview







Tomorrow night The Bachelorette is coming right back onto ABC, and we’ll be seeing the time-honored tradition of hometown dates. Yet, it’s not going to happen in the way that you’d expect.

If you haven’t seen the teases yet, Ben, Brendan, Zac, and Ivan are all going to have some family members present in the Bachelor Bubble — there won’t be any traveling here. It’s still a chance for them to get to know Tayshia Adams and to see if they could see her as a part of the family. The basic essence of these dates is not going to be any different. The main thing that is changing is simply the location and that’s about it.

So who is the favorite to get the final rose at the moment? It’s ultimately hard to say since there are so many unique connections that existed this season. We do think that Zac has a unique bond with Tayshia, but there’s such a quiet vulnerability that Ivan has with her that could go a long way. All of them bring something different to the table, and it mostly comes down to what Tayshia wants the most out of her future.

There’s also another important question here: Whose life is the most compatible with hers? There are probably some questions worth asking about where people live and what they want out of their future. There are some serious conversations to be had. The preview of what’s to come suggests that there is drama at EVERY corner … be prepared.

What do you think is going to happen on The Bachelorette hometown dates?

