The Bachelorette: Riley Christian shockingly eliminated by Tayshia Adams







Entering Monday’s The Bachelorette episode, there were many guys we were rooting for to make hometown dates. Riley Christian was one. He comes across as nothing short of a fantastic guy, and someone who is more than worthy of being a lead of his own season.

Yet, the moment Tayshia Adams took him aside on tonight’s new episode, we were instantly worried that it was the end of the road for him. That turned out to be true. It seemed like Riley even knew when she took him aside that this was gonna be it.

So why would Tayshia send someone like Riley home? We think that it’s similar to why she sent home Blake: She doesn’t feel like the two of them are where they need to be. It is somewhat shocking that Riley gets sent home before Noah, but clearly there’s a lot of stuff we’re not seeing behind the scenes. Her relationship with Riley also took a little while to get going.

What surprised us as a viewer was just how well Riley handled it — he was upset and he questioned her, but he did so in a way that was very mature and heartfelt. He knew that he loved her, and that may have been a part of the problem. Some other guys will be eliminated later on at the Rose Ceremony, but Tayshia didn’t want to do him like that. She wanted to make sure he knew exactly how she felt in advance to give him the care he deserved.

