Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 promo: How are the songs helping?







We’re eagerly awaiting the premiere of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 in the new year, and for a number of reasons. Take, for starters, how it was one of the most pleasant surprises of 2020. It was funny, meaningful, and every episode contained something different. The finale also contained more tear-jerking moments than almost any other that we’ve seen in a rather long time.

So where is the series going to go from here? We know that there is a scenario where Zoey spends a lot of season 2 sad and mourning the loss of her father. Yet, that’s not what is going to happen here. We know that her dad would want her to move forward and be happy, and that is what the character is going to try and do. We see her seeing the songs as a blessing more than ever before, and maybe she will discover new ways to help people in the process. The promo below makes all of this clear.

Of course, there are some huge decisions that Zoey will need to make still in her personal life, with the biggest one being who she wants to be with — that love triangle is going to carry over from season 1, and we personally hope that she is able to figure that out in the immediate future. We don’t think that this is a story that needs to be drawn out forever since there are so many other interesting things that could happen.

At the end of the promo, you do get another reminder of what makes this show so important right now: The escapism. This is a chance to get away from the world and into something that radiates joy. Let’s hope season 2 keeps that going.

This article was written by Jessica Carter.

