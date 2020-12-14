All Rise season 2 episode 6 return date for Simone Missick, cast







Want to get the All Rise season 2 episode 6 return date, or at least what it is currently set to be at CBS? Go ahead and consider this article your source for that and a whole lot more.

Let’s go ahead and kick things off with the following bad news: There is no new episode next week, and the same goes for the week after? Should you be shocked by that? Not really, given that this is how CBS tends to operate close to the holidays. Also, the Simone Missick series airs in lockstep with all of the other Monday-night shows on the network; The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola are not back on the air until January 4, which just so happens to also be the return date here. Note that this is still subject to change, but hopefully you’ll get to see another episode then to help kick off 2021 in a big way.

We wish we had something more to share at the moment, but for the time being there is no episode title or synopsis for what lies ahead as of now. The best thing that we can do at the moment is reassure you that the series is coming back early next year, and there will certainly be more drama and some other exciting developments in the show’s signature courtroom setting.

The current state of the ratings – We hope that when All Rise returns, it can start to get a small bump in the numbers. To date, the series is averaging a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic, which isn’t exactly stable territory. Yet, we do think that this is an important show for CBS to have, and hopefully it will be sticking around for some time.

