MacGyver season 5 episode 3: What’s next for Mac and Riley?







Is MacGyver season 5 episode 3 going to prove to be a big one for Mac and Riley? It’s something you have to wonder about.

For a while now, the CBS series has toyed around with the possibility of these two characters linking up. There’s never been any guarantee, but Friday’s installment looks to definitely be examining the possibility. How else can you look at the photo below (via TVLine)?

Well, we do have to consider the possibility that this is some sort of undercover mission since these sort of things do happen in this world. We’re just hoping for something a little bit more … mostly because it feels like they’d be fun together. They are both of the nerdier persuasion, and they’ve also got a relationship that has been building up for the past four seasons. It doesn’t seem forced or like it would interfere with any of the missions. They already care for one another, so it’s not like a romantic bond would suddenly complicate things if they’re in danger out in the field together.

While there are no guarantees of anything coming up, CBS has also confirmed that “Mac and Desi are forced to confront their relationship issues” in Friday’s episode. Could this be tied to Mac and Riley somehow, or serve as its own separate thing? It’s another part of the story to think about. We just hope that this episode gives us a little bit of something, especially since it’s the final episode of 2020. Just give us something to think about while the show is off the air over the holidays?

Oh, and of course this episode is going to have a lot of danger — how can it not since Russ Taylor is going to be kidnapped at some point during it?

