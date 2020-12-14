The Neighborhood season 3 episode 6 return date: When’s it back?







Are you curious to learn The Neighborhood season 3 episode 6 return date at CBS? We’ve got an inside look at that, plus the current state of the show’s ratings.

Let’s start with the rather-unsurprising news that there is no new episode next week, or the week after. With it being so close to the holidays, the network is going to be steering clear of those dates — they know that viewership wouldn’t be great. Also, they may be using this time to make sure they don’t get too far ahead of filming. Remember that with the pandemic, The Neighborhood and many other shows started filming later than usual.

Unfortunately, we’re still so far out from season 3 episode 6 airing that we can’t share too much about what lies ahead — we can say that “Welcome to the Turnaround” is the title for the next new episode and that’s about it. Make of that what you will. The episode itself is going to air on Monday, January 4.

How are the ratings? – Is there a reason for optimism that another season of The Neighborhood could be coming? We don’t like to guarantee anything, but so far we would say that the numbers for CBS are pretty promising. This is a show averaging a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then also 5.5 million live viewers. These are decreases from where the show was last season, but they are also not big decreases. That is enough to make us optimistic that there will be another season.

The Neighborhood has value as one of the most-successful sitcoms on the air right now. Not only that, but they showed earlier this season that they possess the ability to tell emotional, timely stories while still keeping somewhat to their traditional form. That’s not the easiest thing to do, but kudos to the cast and writing staff for finding a way to pull it off.

