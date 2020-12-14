Last Man Standing season 9 promo: More Home Improvement tie-ins







Last Man Standing season 9 is slated to premiere on Fox come January 3, and the latest promo offers up some more humor! To go along with that, it also gives you a little bit more of a sense of how Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor is going to be incorporated into the show.

It’s still rather remarkable to us that the series has managed a Home Improvement crossover like this, but we imagine it’s gotta be a fun acting challenge for Tim Allen. He can play two different roles in a single scene and try to make each one a little bit different. There’s also a new Wilson reference in the attached promo, just to give you a good sense that Last Man Standing is leaning hard into some of their fan service.

As for what else you can see in general in the new season, the promo does make it seem as though the show is writing in the pandemic. However, they look to be taking the approach of several other shows in setting the new season in a post-virus world where everyone is starting to get better. There’s a reference in here to some of the characters not seeing each other for months on end, and that has to be the reason why. Much of this is probably a reference to what many families have gone through over the past several months. The goal here is probably not to depress anyone with talk of what’s been happening in the real world; instead, to offer some family situations and humor that people can relate to.

Just one quick programming note: Tim Taylor’s appearance on Last Man Standing is supposedly going to be in the second episode of the season, which will be airing on Thursday, January 7. We don’t want there to be any confusion there despite what the promo is hyping up.

