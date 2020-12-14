All American season 3 trailer: How will Spencer’s life change?







Are you ready to check out All American season 3 on The CW? Luckily, we’re closing in on the wait being over! The show is coming back on Monday, January 18, and the trailer below signals a new chapter in Spencer’s life.

At the center of this particular trailer is a big decision the character’s made — he’s back at South Crenshaw High, where he explains he wants to be for the sake of his family and those who need him the most. It’s a risky move for him, since he’s going to a place that will get less exposure than he would’ve gotten at Beverly. Yet, he did it for a specific reason at the end of season, and with Coach Baker following him, the two could work to help transform an entire program.

With that being said, things aren’t going to come easy. There are a different set of challenges that await the characters this season, as they fight to show off their skills and deal with unexpected challenges along the way. Spencer may deal with tension from his former teammates, while also working to make a name for himself on the field. It also looks as though this season is going to take on a number of topical issues along the way, and that is something else to go ahead and prepare yourself for.

By the end of this season, our hope is that Spencer will have more respect and attention than ever as he looks towards whatever his future could be. We’re excited to see it shake out, and football-wise this could be one of the greatest seasons yet. The show has clearly found a way to shoot a lot of these football scenes effectively, even though we are in a pandemic.

