Walker promo: Jared Padalecki shares first look at new CW series







Come January 21, you are going to have a chance to see one of the most ambitious new shows of 2021 — Walker.

Let’s face it — it’s no easy feat rebooting a beloved series. The original Walker, Texas Ranger is legendary — it went on for so many years and it made Chuck Norres into a household name. There will always be people who compare this to the original, and also people who prefer the first version just for the sake of doing so.

Yet, we do think that Walker has a lot of potential. This isn’t meant to be a copy-and-paste job of the original. Jared Padalecki, coming off of fifteen years of playing Sam on Supernatural, brings a lot to the table as a lead. This show will be action-packed for sure, but also emotional judging from the first promo below. He’s a tortured soul trying to make the world a better place — he’s lost the woman he loves and has to pick up some of the pieces there.

Will Supernatural fans check out the new show? We’ve got some confidence that in between those viewers and fans of classic crime shows, Walker will at least get off to a strong start. It will have a build-in audience, so what matters most after the fact is seeing precisely what the show does with those viewers. It needs to really grab them within the first few episodes, and we have confidence that it will. It certainly looks different than most other CW shows, and we’ve seen beyond this that modern-day Westerns (or even shows with some elements of it) can do very well. Just look at Yellowstone, which has quickly become one of the most-popular shows on all of cable.

We’re sure that a longer preview of Walker is going to be coming out before we get to January 21 — we’ll keep our eyes peeled.

It's been a long road to get here, but it has my entire heart. I hope you join us on January 21st for the premier of @thecwwalker. #SPNFamily meet the #WalkerFamily pic.twitter.com/1QbOYH5ikX — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) December 14, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







