The Voice finale: About Jim Ranger ‘Last’ original song (listen now)







On tonight’s The Voice 19 performance finale, Jim Ranger performed his new original song entitled “Last.” Do you want to hear the studio recording for it now? Rest assured we’ve got that for you below, plus our take on the song itself

Going into the finale, Jim had to be considered one of the favorites to win the whole show. He’s a part of Team Blake, which is a recipe for success more often than not. To go along with that, he’s a vocalist who will appeal to the country crowd — and this song will help in a big way with that. This almost feels like an episode of This Is Us in music form. It’s a song all about the value of big moments, and there are a number of big life events sung about throughout.

We’ve heard this time and time again, but it bears repeating now that country music is really all about stories. There is an earthiness to the genre that appeals to a lot of people out there, and we have a feeling that this will be a part of what pushes Jim over the tom with some voters. They’ll appreciate greatly the subject matter of the song and it will cause them to get to thinking about their own lives.

Is there a downside to this narrative focus? We’d argue that melodically, this song is one of the weaker ones of the originals that are being performed tonight; the vocals on it are great but there isn’t a hook in the same way as some of the other contenders. It may not matter, though, since in the end, what matters the most is what viewers take away from each given song. People may be yearning for an emotional connection at this point in time, and they could find that via this song.

Related News – Check out more coverage of The Voice, in particular when it comes to other original songs

What do you think about Jim Ranger’s “Last” original song on The Voice?

Be sure to let us know in the comments below! Also, keep coming back to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







