The Voice finale: About Ian Flanigan ‘Never Learn’ original song







On tonight’s The Voice 19 performance finale, Ian Flanigan is hoping to win votes with his original song “Never Learn.” Are you interested in hearing the studio version, plus getting some overall impressions of the song? We’ve got both within.

Entering the finale, the biggest struggle that Ian faces is simply being in contention with another singer from Team Blake in Jim Ranger. Ian’s a strong vocalist who has a lot of soul — he can do country music, but we don’t think that he’s limited to that with his smoky tone. He’s natural-born Americana storyteller who could do well on the indie scene after this show is over.

One of the trends that we’ve noticed this season is that most of the original songs are quite good — and that is definitely the case here. “Never Learn” has an important message of wanting to protect others from pain — there is a strong narrative here that is present in country music, and it does enough to feel familiar while also steering clear of common tropes. There is a melancholy quality to it that is greatly appreciated, and we like how the instrumentation is sometimes stripped back.

We do think that “Never Learn” gives Ian a good chance of finishing in the top three, but his challenge still comes in whether or not he and Jim will split the vote. We do think that Ian has the better original song of the two, but we know that this is about the overall body of work more so than the original song. There’s a lot that needs to be considered here, but at least he’s got a chance.

Ultimately, we’d love to hear an extended version of Ian’s song. It feels like there’s even more that could have been added to this.

What do you think about Ian Flanigan’s “Never Learn” original song on The Voice?

