The Voice finale: About DeSz ‘Holy Ground’ original song (listen now)







On tonight’s The Voice 19 performance finale, DeSz hit the stage with her original song “Holy Ground.” Do you want to hear the studio recording for it now? Rest assured we’ve got it for you below, plus some other impressions of the song.

It goes without saying that DeSz has a great voice — perhaps the biggest voice out of anyone left. She may be the best pure singer, but we’ve seen time and time again that this doesn’t guarantee a win in the end. “Holy Ground” is at least a song that gives her a good chance. It’s got these soul/gospel leanings that excite you — it doesn’t sound like any of the other original songs you are going to be hearing in the finale.

We’ll also say this about the studio version of the song — it may have the best arrangement out of any we’ve heard this season. It’s the perfect use of backing music — it compliments her voice wonderfully, and you have just enough vocals behind her to accent her. There are some “Glory” vibes here in the chorus that excite us tremendously.

Now, will this be the sort of song that gets DeSz the title? We do think she’s got an uphill battle still, even if The Voice throws her a bone and allows her to perform last? It’s got nothing to do with her talent; it’s more about past voting patterns. What DeSz is going to have to hope for tonight is that she will get to perform late in the show, and also that there is a split vote between the members of Team Blake. That could at least put her in a favorite spot against another favorite in Carter Rubin.

Regardless of how she fares, we’re at least glad to see she’s got a great song to close out her time on the show

Related News – Check out more coverage of The Voice, in particular when it comes to other original songs

What do you think about DeSz’s “Holy Ground” original song on The Voice?

Be sure to share in the comments below! Also, keep coming back to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







