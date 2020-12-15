The Voice finale: About John Holiday ‘Where Do We Go’ original song







On tonight’s The Voice 19 performance finale, John Holiday shows off his original song “Where Do We Go.” Do you want to hear the studio recording for it now, or read our impressions? Rest assured we’ve got you covered within this piece.

Going into the finale, we didn’t have the highest hopes for John as a contender to win the show. This has nothing to do with his talent, though, and is linked instead to what we’ve seen the fan consensus be for most of the season. He’s an underdog, but we do think that this song will help him garner some votes against the likes of Carter Rubin and the two members of Team Blake in the finale.

What we do like about this song is that it’s a good dancing song — you can sway to it, and we also get a chance to hear the full range of John’s magnificent voice. It also has a pop song that works well for modern music.

Would we probably make a couple of different choices in the arrangement? Properly. We don’t think Holiday needs as much instrumentation backing him up in the chorus — we almost think this song would be excellent with just a piano backing him up, especially since the message is so relatable. We’ve all been in places described in the song. There is that romantic element to the song, but also a struggle to figure out what’s next. It’s set up well as the sort of song that you can listen to a dozen times and get something different from it every time.

We’ll see what America decides for John on The Voice finale this week, but we at least hope this song gets him a good placement! His talent certainly makes him deserving.

