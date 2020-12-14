The Rookie season 3 premiere spoilers: First look at ‘Consequences’







Today, ABC released some of the first official details for the upcoming The Rookie season 3 premiere, and it hints at trouble ahead for John Nolan. Of course, this shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone who has watched the season so far. We’ve seen Nathan Fillion’s character already be put in a position where he was framed by Armstrong, but is there a way for him to get out of this position? Can he rely on those close to him? This is going to be an intense hour on January 3 — not only does he have to save himself, but he also has to find a way to make sure that Armstrong pays the price for some of his own actions. That’s no easy thing to pull off, but we’ll see exactly what happens soon.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Rookie season 3 premiere synopsis with some more information on what lies ahead:

“Consequences” – Nearing the end of his training, Nolan now faces his biggest challenge as a police officer yet when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth on the season premiere of “The Rookie,” SUNDAY, JAN. 3 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.

Will this entire arc be wrapped up within a single episode? That’s a little ambitious, but at the same time we don’t think that The Rookie is going to be altogether hung up on its season 2 plot for too long — especially when you think about everything else the show is looking to address. We know that they will be taking a long, hard look at policing in the present day, whether it be the complicated relationships between cops with different philosophical approaches or the need for reform. There is a lot of ground to cover and only so much time.

Hopefully, by the end of the premiere Nolan can start to breathe a little bit easier.

