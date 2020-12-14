Grey’s Anatomy, This Is Us actors join Celebrity Wheel of Fortune







We know that Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is coming on January 7, and we’re still somewhat shocked this isn’t an annual tradition. Why knows? It could be from now on, and we can tell you already the lineup of big names who are going to be a part of the show.

As announced by Wheel of Fortune itself in the video below, you’re going to have a chance to see (per TV Insider) Karamo Brown, Yvette Nicole Brown, Nicole Byer, Drew Carey, Rachael Leigh Cook, Jennie Garth, Chris Harrison, Teri Hatcher, Tony Hawk, Robert Herjavec, Leslie Jones, Jeannie Mai, Joel McHale, Maria Menounos, Chrissy Metz, Kevin Nealon, Patton Oswalt, Paul Reubens, Alfonso Ribeiro, Rob Riggle, Sherri Shepherd, Joe Tessitore, Chandra Wilson, and Constance Zimmer take part in the new show.

Who excites us the most of this list? We’re excited to see people from Grey’s Anatomy and This Is Us taking part, since we know that they are especially busy. Given that this an ABC show, we shouldn’t be altogether shocked that there are a lot of familiar faces from the network there. Think along the lines of America’s Funniest Home Videos host Ribeiro or The Bachelor star Chris Harrison. We do love that there are a bunch of game show hosts in here — Harrison previously hosted Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, while Carey, Jones, and McHale all currently have other shows on network TV.

This should be fun — if nothing else, it’s a chance to experience Wheel of Fortune in a slightly different way than what we’re used to. We welcome that — also, in the case of Grey’s Anatomy, it will be nice to see someone from the show on the air amidst a rather long hiatus. (That show is wrapping up its fall run this Thursday, and won’t be back on the air until March.)

