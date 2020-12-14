NCIS season 18 episode 4 return date: Don’t expect it in early January







One week after the most-recent episode aired on CBS, we have an update on the NCIS season 18 episode 4 return date. Just don’t expect it to be the happiest news for a lot of people out there.

Previously, there were some indications that the next new episode (supposedly titled “Sunburn”) could air as early as Tuesday, January 5. That’s not happening now. CBS just unveiled their tentative schedule for the week of January 4, and there is a repeat of “In the Wind” set for the 5th. What’s interesting is that over the next month, the network is planning to replay the entirety of the Ziva arc from season 17 on Tuesday nights. Clearly, they’re proud of it, and they also know that Cote de Pablo’s return equals some pretty good ratings for them. If you ever wanted more evidence that Ziva could return down the road, that’s more or less it — though we’ve already reported that it won’t be happening anytime soon.

With all of this spelled out, the earliest you can now expect NCIS back is on January 12 — though we wouldn’t write that down in permanent marker just yet. We’d be surprised if the show’s 2021 return is any later than this, though, mostly because there are still 13 episodes to go for this 16-episode season. If you are CBS, you probably want some episodes in January given that viewers are home and the weather is bad. It’s a perfect excuse for people to sit around and watch television.

Based on filming timelines, there’s a good chance that “Sunburn” is the big McGee episode featuring the return of Delilah — we know that it’s coming at some point early on in 2021.

