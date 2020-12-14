Tiny Pretty Things season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix? The latest







Is there going to be a Tiny Pretty Things season 2 at Netflix? Is that something that we should reasonably expect or hope for? Within this article, we’ll break down at least some of what we know on the subject.

Let’s start by stating this: There is no guarantee that more new episodes are going to be coming up at the streaming service. Are we still hopeful? Absolutely, and there is no reason to feel anything other than that. The ballerina drama is based on source material, and presumably there will be a little bit more material that could be covered. Even if there wasn’t, it’s important to still remember that there’s a real tendency for TV shows to go a little bit beyond their source material. We’ve seen it a number of times already, and there is no reason to think that something similar is incapable of happening here.

Of course, it is currently far too early to determine what Netflix is going to end up doing. The streaming service is going to look at the total number of viewers in the early going, and then combine that with how many viewers stick around to the end of the season. They’ll be cautious in their approach to renewing the show, largely because they don’t have to hurry things along here. Why in the world would they when they’ve got a million other shows on their schedule?

At the moment, we’d just advise you to watch the entirety of Tiny Pretty Things season 1 and encourage others to do the same in the event that you do want it back for more new episodes. Just remember that there is no real timetable in which Netflix will announce their renewal decision. Hopefully, we’ll find out by the spring, since that would make it more possible for a season 2 to stream at some point in 2021.

