Euphoria: When could Part Two: Jules teaser be released by HBO?







We’re one week removed now from the stellar Euphoria episode all about Rue and Ali. So what’s coming around the bend?

Recently, HBO confirmed that there is another story coming, with the focus this time around being on the character Jules. It’s informally being called Part Two: Jules online, including by the network itself, and it is set to premiere on Sunday, January 24.

For the sake of this article, let’s go ahead and answer some burning questions about Part Two…

Could it be released early on HBO Max? – As of right now, we have to consider it a possibility. Part One: Rue got some early play there, and HBO is very-much cognizant of the fact that the majority of their Euphoria audience is using streaming services as opposed to linear television. It’s a way for them to build buzz across an entire weekend.

Is this episode a part of season 2? – Technically, no. HBO has come out and made it very clear that neither one of these episodes is considered a part of the upcoming season. There will be more news on that a little bit down the road.

When will the first teaser arrive? – If Part Two is anything close to Part One, we have to imagine that the producers will want to keep their cards close to the vest — giving away a little bit could be giving away a lot. We’d anticipate some of the first previews coming around the midway point of next month — just enough time for discussions to spread like wildfire all over the web.

