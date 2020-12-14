The Blacklist season 8: Three forgotten characters who must return







We’re in the midst of a long The Blacklist season 8 hiatus, and we still have to wait and see what happens when the show is back on January 22.

So while we do hold our breath for more answers, why not talk about returning characters? This is a show that has such a deep roster, and also people who could be valuable to answering key questions about Reddington, Liz, or other people in the Task Force.

Below, we have three characters we’d absolutely love to have back. Not that there is no guarantee they will, but it is nice to think about.

Alexander Kirk – We think that he’s gotta be one of the most-discussed characters to appear on the show and then vanish. Reddington whispered something to him back in season 4 and after that, he was gone. There’s still no clear answer as to where he is or what he’s up to — but if Reddington really killed Katarina, couldn’t that cause him to come back out of the woodwork?

If you’re looking for someone who may have some answers concerning Reddington, Kirk could be that person. He at least has a history and a connection to him that few other characters do, and we don’t think Ilya or Dembe are saying much.

Jennifer Reddington – Why doesn’t Raymond Reddington care about her, especially since he cares so much about Liz? If Reddington somehow is the real Red, the person who supposedly died in the fire, this question needs to be answered. Regardless, she’s Liz’s supposed half-sister and you’d think that she would have a role again eventually.

Samar Navabi – She departed the series back in season 6, but the writers chose to keep her alive. Is there a chance that she could eventually return? We certainly hope so, given that she could still set up the perfect endgame for Aram. She’s not essential to the series’ key mystery, but that does not stop her from being likable or an important part of this narrative.

Who do you want to see back on The Blacklist season 8 moving forward?

