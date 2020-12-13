Magnum PI season 3 episode 3 promo: A look at a hostage crisis







Magnum PI season 3 episode 3 is airing on Friday night — and big shocker that it’s gonna be intense. This is the final episode of the calendar year! This is a series that is going to want to leave you on something good until they come back for more in 2021.

So how about a hostage crisis? These are the sort of episodes that are always intense to watch, largely because you often have limited settings and the story is mostly character-based. Here, Magnum, Higgins, and TC find themselves trying to hold off a number of armed gunmen, despite the fact that they are in there with no weaponry or means to survive. They were there in order to get Higgins closer to a green card, so this is not some run-of-the-mill case that has sent them down this path.

The promo below notes that getting out of this situation is going to be a team effort. Magnum will try to get some assistance from Katsumoto from afar, and we’re sure that some other characters on the outside will play a role in this, as well. This is almost going to be a perfect test of communication — while Gordon and Magnum may not be the best of friends, can they coordinate something here to keep everyone safe? How many of Higgins’ skills can she access when at gunpoint? Go ahead and also consider the fact that she is still probably recovering from her injury. We’re not altogether sure that she is operating at 100% here and that is probably going to play a role in this story, as well.

Hopefully, this is one of those episodes that feels almost like a mini-movie. Even if we learn little about Higgins’ immigration status throughout, this is a way to take us out of the real world for an hour. That, at least least for many, will be well worth their time.

