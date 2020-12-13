Men in Kilts, Sam Heughan, Hightown season 2 teased in Starz promo







We know that 2020 has been a difficult year for everyone, and it certainly rocked and altered the entire TV industry to its core. Shows were delayed, productions were shifted, and those back at work now are utilizing a number of different protocols to ensure that everyone stays safe.

As rough as this year has been, Starz is trying to send a message in their latest video that there are plenty of great things to come from them in 2021. That way, you have a little bit of something entertainment-wise to look forward to over the coming months! That includes, of course, Men in Kilts featuring Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish — one of the notable highlights from early next year! There is also another season of American Gods, more of Hightown, and the arrival of some new series including Heels, the first show to star Stephen Amell following his time on Arrow. There is ultimately a ton of great stuff in here, and it really feels like there is almost something for everyone.

There is one notable omission from the video below in Outlander season 6. (The show is referenced early on, but more as a highlight from 2020.) Is this a guarantee that the show will not return until 2022? Hardly. We just think that it’s another sign that honestly, Starz may not know yet. If filming returns next month and it goes smoothly for most of the year, there is a chance that it could started in late 2021. It’s just too early to know for sure on that. We wouldn’t take its absence as anything other than that the network wants to focus on what it knows it has for the time being.

Hopefully, we’ll have a formal premiere date announced for Men in Kilts at some point over the next few weeks. It’d be nice to get that, plus some other extended footage for what lies ahead!

What do you want to see on Starz in 2021 — Men in Kilts, Hightown, Outlander, or something else?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: Starz.)

2020 was a year of unprecedented change, but we have never felt more connected. Get ready for a bolder and brighter future in 2021, with all-new series #MenInKilts, #RaisingKanan and MORE! #STARZ pic.twitter.com/yyMfi3snGF — STARZ (@STARZ) December 13, 2020

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







