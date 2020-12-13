American Horror Story season 10 filming underway; even more hype







We know that American Horror Story season 10 is coming — unfortunately, there isn’t much in the way of news on a release date. Just know that the show is currently filming, and there are going to be rumors aplenty out there about what the overall theme is.

(At the moment, the speculation we enjoy the most is that this upcoming season is going to be about the ocean and some of the threats that lie within. It could be a chance to dive into mermaids and other creatures of the deep. All of this sounds exciting! We just know that it’s in the series’ nature to be as secretive as possible.)

In a new interview with Digital Spy earlier this month, actress Lily Rabe (who is returning to the franchise) was about as cryptic as possible in regards to what is coming up:

“I know there are things that have already been said that I can just say again, but you already know them. And there’s nothing new that I can say. But I think it’s going to be – I know it’s going to be great. I’m really, really excited about it.”

Ultimately, we don’t think that FX is going to feel all that much of a crunch to release this season soon … largely because they don’t need to. They have a lot of time in order to figure this out, and we imagine that they’re going to be patient. This is a show that is used to premiering in the fall, and we still don’t know if they want to deviate from that … even though by this coming September, it will be two years since the most-recent season premiered. That’s a long time to wait for any show, even if this season is not a continuation from 1984.

