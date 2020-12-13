NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 5 return date for Scott Bakula, cast







Interested in learning the NCIS: New Orleans season 7 episode 5 return date, plus some early hints on what could be coming up?

The first thing that you should know is that there is no new episode airing next week, just as there was no new episode this past week, either. The reasoning for that is ultimately rather simple, as it has a lot to do with the holiday hiatus. This happens every single season!

Yet, there is a little bit of good news here, as well — signs point to there being some more new episodes soon. CBS has currently confirmed a Sunday, January 3 return date, though you should go ahead and remember that this is still subject to change. They’ve also given us a title of “Operation Drano, Part 1,” which is certainly interesting, when you think about it. After all, don’t you use Drano to clean out your sink?

On a more serious note, this episode seems to be continuing a trend that has been present for all of this season: Two-part stories. This represents that NCIS: New Orleans is continuing to take more risks creatively than any other show in the franchise. They are giving us an opportunity to see longer narratives, ones that contain a lot of different twists and also ones that can take on some serious subjects. It’s ambitious and we certainly appreciate that.

Of course, we do wish that there were some more details that we had to share at the moment … but that is ultimately just not the case. It may be another week or two until there is a synopsis or some other details out there, so we’ll just have to keep our eyes peeled for some of that. We’d just say in general to expect more action, mystery, and heart — this season has especially delivered when it comes to the latter.

