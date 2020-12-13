The Bachelorette spoilers: How Tayshia Adams hometown dates will work







In the event that you did not know already, there are two episodes of The Bachelorette airing this week on ABC. It’s going to start on Monday with The Men Tell All and some other assorted highlights. Following that, we’ll move into hometown dates on Tuesday.

Yet, here is the problem with hometown dates — it’s hard to know just what they are going to look like. Because of the pandemic, it’s hard to imagine Tayshia Adams and her guys traveling to other parts of the country. Instead, we imagine that the producers are going to try and bring some of that hometown-date flavor stateside. We’re imagining that within Tuesday’s episode, we’ll see the show do its best to try and recreate a lot of different dates with various people.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full synopsis for Tuesday’s episode below:

On the second explosive episode this week, Tayshia has made it through some extremely challenging weeks and now has four wonderful bachelors she cares about. Since she can’t travel to the men’s hometowns, they will need to be creative and bring the flavor and feeling of what her life would be like with them and their families on TUESDAY, DEC. 15 (8:00-10:01 p.m., EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL)

Before this episode ends, we’re sure that we will be down to the final three — we almost have to when you consider the schedule for the remainder of the season. We’re probably going here from the final four down to the final three, and then the remaining episodes will air the week after. There’s still a lot of ground to cover!

What do you want to see from hometown dates on The Bachelorette this season?

