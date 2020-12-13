The Rookie season 3 spoilers: More news on Brandon Routh character







As we prepare for The Rookie season 3 to premiere in 2021, there are a handful of things to watch out for right away. First and foremost, we have the story revolving around John Nolan, who finds himself at the center of a difficult position. Remember that Armstrong has set him up, and fighting for his innocence will not be an easy thing to do.

Beyond this story, though, we know that the Nathan Fillion drama is going to be tackling some serious, topical issues. That is what Brandon Routh will be bringing to the table. In case you did not know, the Legends of Tomorrow alum will be playing the role of Officer Doug Stanton. He’s a longtime member of the Los Angeles Police Department, but he’s someone with polarizing views and a terrible way of administering justice, based on some of what we’ve seen so far. He goes beyond what he should and may be an example of what is wrong with policing in present-day America.

This role in itself is an interesting choice for Routh, who is known more for a good-guy imagine than playing anyone this nefarious. Sure, Daniel Shaw on Chuck was a pretty-bad dude at times, but his motivations were different than what we’re going to be seeing out of Doug.

You can see a new photo of Routh as this character below (per TVLine), and we can also tell you know that the character will be Jackson West’s training officer. As you would imagine, though, the two are going to have some pretty clear differences of opinion, and with that we have a hard time envisioning this relationship lasting long-term.

No matter what happens, be prepared for Routh to be an important cog in some of the stories that we see in the early part of season 3.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Rookie now, including the latest promo

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Rookie season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember here to come back around for some other news. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







